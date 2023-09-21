CM Domki directs QDP PD to ensure timely completion of expansion, construction of roads

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Wednesday directed the project director of Quetta Development Package (QDP) to ensure timely completion of expansion and construction of roads with quality and sustain­ability. The chief minister vis­ited Sabzal Road, Sariab Road, Link Badini to Eastern Bypass Road to review the progress on development works launched under the package.

Project Director, QDP, Rafiq Baloch briefed the CM about progress on the projects and informed that the pace of work had been accelerated to com­plete it as soon as possible.

He said that 15 mosques were coming up in the con­struction and expansion of roads, for which the discus­sions were going on with the administrators of the mosques.

The chief minister directed to accelerate work on the pack­age and complete it according to the fixed plan.

He order that to hold talks with the administrators of the mosques and take them into confidence to ensure protec­tion of public interest while accusation of land for roads expansion. The chief minis­ter said the monitoring of the projects would continue to constantly and unnecessary delays in the completion of the development schemes would not be tolerated. He said that quality and transparency would be ensured and no one would be allowed to misuse public resources.