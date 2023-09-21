CM urges Ulema to help promote inter-sect harmony, peace

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a joint meeting of Ulemas and divisional administration of Karachi finalised the arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Mubeen Jumani, Omar Soomro, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, Adl IG Karachi Khadim Rind, Secretary Local govt Manzoor Shaikh, MD SSWM Imtiaz Shah, CEO KWSB Salahuddin and others. A 36-member delegation of Ulemas of different schools of thought, including Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Zubair Ashraf Usmani Allama Razi Jaffer Naqvi.

The CM thanked the ulemas for promoting inter-sect harmony, peace, and tranquility in the province. He added that it was a collective effort of the ulemas and the government that the people of different sects, faiths, and schools of thought were living here peacefully.

The CM said that 12 Rabi-ul-Awal would be celebrated with full religious enthusiasm. He directed Mayor Karachi, Commissioner and Adl IG Karachi to make necessary arrangements, including foolproof security.

He directed the Commissioner and Adl IG Karachi to make arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi in consultation with the ulemas. The Adl IG told the CM that he had already held meetings with the Ulemas and discussed the security arrangements. A similar meeting has also been held by Commissioner Karachi; the CM was told.