Comprehensive policy will be developed on pending cases, CJP tells lawyers

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday assured the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that a comprehensive policy will be developed on pending cases.
The revelation was made by PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha in a press conference along with Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid here. The two were addressing the media after holding ameeting with CJP Isa and Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood. The apex court judges had summoned the SCBA and PBC representatives to discuss the issue of the formation of benches and fixing pending cases for a hearing. The lawyers put forward their suggestions on various suggestions for fixing urgent cases for early hearings and improvements in the provision of justice. Pasha told the media said that CJP Isa has formed a committee of the top court judges, the PBC and the SCBA representatives on the issue. He added that the meeting of the committee will be convened soon. CJP Isa, he went on to say, had assured both the lawyers’ bodies that he would share an update on the implementation of their suggestions upon his retirement. The lawyer assured that the bar councils were united for the provision of justice, adding that CJP Isa and Justice Masood were in complete agreement with each other.