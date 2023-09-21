Thursday, September 21, 2023
Comprehensive policy will be developed on pending cases, CJP tells lawyers

Monitoring Desk
September 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday assured the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Su­preme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that a comprehensive policy will be developed on pending cases.

The revelation was made by PBC’s Executive Committee Chairman Has­san Raza Pasha in a press confer­ence along with Vice-Chairman Ha­roon-ur-Rashid here. The two were addressing the media after holding ameeting with CJP Isa and Senior Puisne Judge Jus­tice Sardar Tariq Masood. The apex court judges had summoned the SCBA and PBC representatives to dis­cuss the issue of the forma­tion of benches and fixing pending cases for a hear­ing. The lawyers put for­ward their suggestions on various suggestions for fixing urgent cases for early hearings and im­provements in the provi­sion of justice. Pasha told the media said that CJP Isa has formed a commit­tee of the top court judg­es, the PBC and the SCBA representatives on the is­sue. He added that the meeting of the commit­tee will be convened soon. CJP Isa, he went on to say, had assured both the law­yers’ bodies that he would share an update on the im­plementation of their sug­gestions upon his retire­ment. The lawyer assured that the bar councils were united for the provision of justice, adding that CJP Isa and Justice Masood were in complete agreement with each other.

