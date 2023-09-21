Dengue alarms ring loud in Punjab: 104 new cases in 24 hours

LAHORE - In the past 24 hours, Punjab has witnessed a worrisome surge in Dengue fever instances, with around 104 newly confirmed cases documented. The most recent update from the Health Department, dated Wednesday, discloses a remarkable total of 2,925 confirmed dengue occurrences spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year.
In this tally, Lahore is at the forefront with 1189 cases, while Rawalpindi, Multan, and Gujranwala have registered 700, 347, and 118 cases correspondingly. Precisely, during the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 41 fresh dengue cases, Rawalpindi 33, Multan 16, Gujranwala 04,Muzaffargarh 2 while Sheikhupura, Narowal, Gujrat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Hafizabad, and Layyah each registered one new case. At present, 120 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 52 of them receiving care within Lahore district hospitals.
“Fortunately, there have been no dengue-related fatalities reported in the province this year” said Ali Jaan Khan, the Secretary of Health Punjab. He urged citizens to uphold clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against Dengue fever and has called for their cooperation with health department teams. For Dengue-related treatment, information, or complaints, citizens can reach out to the health department’s toll-free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were indispensable in curbing the spread of dengue in Punjab