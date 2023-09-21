Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dengue alarms ring loud in Punjab: 104 new cases in 24 hours

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In the past 24 hours, Punjab has witnessed a worrisome surge in Dengue fever instances, with around 104 newly confirmed cases documented. The most recent up­date from the Health Department, dated Wednesday, discloses a re­markable total of 2,925 confirmed dengue occurrences spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

In this tally, Lahore is at the fore­front with 1189 cases, while Rawal­pindi, Multan, and Gujranwala have registered 700, 347, and 118 cases correspondingly. Precisely, during the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 41 fresh dengue cases, Rawalpindi 33, Multan 16, Gujranwala 04,Mu­zaffargarh 2 while Sheikhupura, Narowal, Gujrat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Hafiz­abad, and Layyah each registered one new case. At present, 120 den­gue patients were undergoing treat­ment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 52 of them receiving care within Lahore district hospitals.

Pakistan women aim for gold in 19th Asian Games

“Fortunately, there have been no dengue-related fatalities reported in the province this year” said Ali Jaan Khan, the Secretary of Health Punjab. He urged citizens to uphold clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against Dengue fever and has called for their co­operation with health department teams. For Dengue-related treat­ment, information, or complaints, citizens can reach out to the health department’s toll-free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive mea­sures were indispensable in curb­ing the spread of dengue in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023