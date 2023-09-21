Dengue alarms ring loud in Punjab: 104 new cases in 24 hours

LAHORE - In the past 24 hours, Punjab has witnessed a worrisome surge in Dengue fever instances, with around 104 newly confirmed cases documented. The most recent up­date from the Health Department, dated Wednesday, discloses a re­markable total of 2,925 confirmed dengue occurrences spread across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

In this tally, Lahore is at the fore­front with 1189 cases, while Rawal­pindi, Multan, and Gujranwala have registered 700, 347, and 118 cases correspondingly. Precisely, during the last 24 hours, Lahore reported 41 fresh dengue cases, Rawalpindi 33, Multan 16, Gujranwala 04,Mu­zaffargarh 2 while Sheikhupura, Narowal, Gujrat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot, Hafiz­abad, and Layyah each registered one new case. At present, 120 den­gue patients were undergoing treat­ment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 52 of them receiving care within Lahore district hospitals.

“Fortunately, there have been no dengue-related fatalities reported in the province this year” said Ali Jaan Khan, the Secretary of Health Punjab. He urged citizens to uphold clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against Dengue fever and has called for their co­operation with health department teams. For Dengue-related treat­ment, information, or complaints, citizens can reach out to the health department’s toll-free helpline at 1033. Vigilance and proactive mea­sures were indispensable in curb­ing the spread of dengue in Punjab