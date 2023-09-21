DG PSB expresses confidence in top Pak athletes for Asian Games success

LAHORE - Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Shoaib Khoso, has voiced his optimism and high expec­tations for Pakistan’s top national athletes as they prepare for the 19th Asian Games in China.

Khoso shared his positive outlook during a meeting with athletes and officials from various teams at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. He commended their dedication and informed them about the PSB’s un­wavering support for their endeav­ors. Expressing his best wishes for the athletes, Khoso emphasized the vital role of sports players as ambas­sadors of the nation.

He urged them to uphold the country’s name on the global stage through their performances, hard work, and integrity. “Pakistan is a sports-loving nation, and the Paki­stan Sports Board is fully commit­ted to promoting sports within the country. We extend our whole­hearted support to the training camps established for the Asian Games,” said Khoso.

As Pakistan gears up for the Asian Games, the nation will be repre­sented in a diverse array of sports. Among the teams departing for China are those competing in taekwondo, squash, and hockey. This multi-sport contingent will participate in 25 dif­ferent sporting events during the mega event scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The Pakistan taekwondo team bound for the Asian Games features prominent athletes, including Hamza Umar Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muham­mad Arbaaz Khan, Aqdus Ullah Qa­deer, and Naila. Accompanying them are officials, including Saba Shamim Akhtar as manager, along with coach­es Seongoh Choi and Yousef Karami.

Hamza Umar Saeed and Haroon Khan, representing taekwondo, ex­pressed their confidence in their pre­paredness for the Asian Games and their determination to bring medals home for Pakistan. Additionally, Paki­stan’s national squash team boasts a talented lineup comprising Noor ul Ain, Mehwish Ali, Sadia Gul, Noor ul Huda, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Zaman, Noor Zaman, and M Asim, with Fa­heem Gul as their coach.