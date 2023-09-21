DG PSB expresses confidence in top Pak athletes for Asian Games success

LAHORE - Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Shoaib Khoso, has voiced his optimism and high expectations for Pakistan’s top national athletes as they prepare for the 19th Asian Games in China.
Khoso shared his positive outlook during a meeting with athletes and officials from various teams at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. He commended their dedication and informed them about the PSB’s unwavering support for their endeavors. Expressing his best wishes for the athletes, Khoso emphasized the vital role of sports players as ambassadors of the nation.
He urged them to uphold the country’s name on the global stage through their performances, hard work, and integrity. “Pakistan is a sports-loving nation, and the Pakistan Sports Board is fully committed to promoting sports within the country. We extend our wholehearted support to the training camps established for the Asian Games,” said Khoso.
As Pakistan gears up for the Asian Games, the nation will be represented in a diverse array of sports. Among the teams departing for China are those competing in taekwondo, squash, and hockey. This multi-sport contingent will participate in 25 different sporting events during the mega event scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.
The Pakistan taekwondo team bound for the Asian Games features prominent athletes, including Hamza Umar Saeed, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Arbaaz Khan, Aqdus Ullah Qadeer, and Naila. Accompanying them are officials, including Saba Shamim Akhtar as manager, along with coaches Seongoh Choi and Yousef Karami.
Hamza Umar Saeed and Haroon Khan, representing taekwondo, expressed their confidence in their preparedness for the Asian Games and their determination to bring medals home for Pakistan. Additionally, Pakistan’s national squash team boasts a talented lineup comprising Noor ul Ain, Mehwish Ali, Sadia Gul, Noor ul Huda, Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Zaman, Noor Zaman, and M Asim, with Faheem Gul as their coach.