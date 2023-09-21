Discussion organised at USKT to achieve SDGs

SIALKOT - Coordinator United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Pakistan, Julian Harneys, while addressing a discussion organised by the United Nations to achieve the “Sustainable Development Goals” at the auditorium of the University of Sialkot’s Iqbal Campus, said that the literacy rate in Sialkot is 80 percent, so it will be easy to work for the improvement of education, health and social lives of women, the results of which will also be beneficial and help us to achieve the set goals of the UN. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan said that the achievement of SDGs is possible only with the continuity of local governments. It can help to deal with other challenges including pollution and economic development, he maintained.
Former district nazim Naeem Javed, Junaid Aftab, former president of chamber Aslam Dar, local authorities of the business community, local government, education, health and other government departments, social organisations were also present on the occasion.
Junaid Aftab said that the natural waterways in Sialkot have been polluted by the waste of hospitals. Dirty water is being supplied to houses due to rotten sewage pipes, he lamented. Water and sewage pipes must be separated so that healthy water could be provided, he maintained.