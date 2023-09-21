Discussion organised at USKT to achieve SDGs

SIALKOT - Coordinator United Nations Res­ident and Humanitarian Paki­stan, Julian Harneys, while ad­dressing a discussion organised by the United Nations to achieve the “Sustainable Development Goals” at the auditorium of the University of Sialkot’s Iqbal Cam­pus, said that the literacy rate in Sialkot is 80 percent, so it will be easy to work for the improve­ment of education, health and so­cial lives of women, the results of which will also be beneficial and help us to achieve the set goals of the UN. Sialkot Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Adnan Mehmood Awan said that the achievement of SDGs is possible only with the continuity of local governments. It can help to deal with other challenges including pollution and economic development, he maintained.

Former district nazim Naeem Javed, Junaid Aftab, former pres­ident of chamber Aslam Dar, lo­cal authorities of the business community, local government, education, health and other gov­ernment departments, social or­ganisations were also present on the occasion.

Junaid Aftab said that the nat­ural waterways in Sialkot have been polluted by the waste of hospitals. Dirty water is being supplied to houses due to rotten sewage pipes, he lamented. Water and sewage pipes must be sepa­rated so that healthy water could be provided, he maintained.