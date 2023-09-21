Distt admin, police determined to maintain law, order on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

KHANEWAL - The district administration and the police mobil­ised to maintain the law and order in the district on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi. During the meeting with the members of the peace committee, DC Khanewal Waseem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Khanewal Rana Umar Farooq showed their determination to main­tain the mutual cooperation. ADCG Aitzaz Anjum while addressing the meeting said that scholars should teach people brotherhood and tolerance in their sermons. “Need of the time is that we all should act like the true followers of the Prophet Pbuh,” he said, adding that all the departments have been alerted regarding Eid Milad-ul-Nabi and we will try to solve all the problems including the repair of roads within due time.