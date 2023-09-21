DPO suspends two cops

SWABI - District Police Officer (DPO) Najam-ul-Hassain has suspended two police officials upon taking immediate notice of a viral video on social media showing them torturing a shopkeeper in Tehsil Razaar here on Wednesday.

A police Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sajid Alam and constable Sharif, who worked at Kalu Khan police station, had gone to Shewa Adda, Tehsil Razaar headquarters, where they engaged in a heated debate with a senior trader identified as Aamir Khan upon visiting his shop.

The ASI warned that he had taken Rs 9000 and a computerized identity card from his cousin and questioned why he had posted this on social media.