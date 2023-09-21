ECP directs chief secretaries to expedite elections preparations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directed the provincial chief secretaries to expedite preparations for the upcoming elections in the country.

In a written letter addressed to the four provincial chief secretaries and the chief commissioner Islamabad, the ECP emphasised that all administrative officers are obligated to assist the election commission as per the constitution.

The letter further urged the deputy commissioners of all districts to liaise with the District Election Commission and provide administrative and logistical support nationwide.

The Election Commission also directed the provision of secure facilities for storing sensitive and other materials, including tablets designated for returning officers.

Additionally, the note stressed the importance of strong security measures at these storage locations.