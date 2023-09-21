Electoral reform imperative

Pakistan’s electoral system urgently requires reform to enhance the fairness and representativeness of elections. Issues like vote rigging, ballot stuffing, and intimidation at polling stations, as well as the misuse of state resources, undermine the credibility of the electoral process. Simultaneously, declining voter participation rates, with only a 55% turnout in the 2018 elections, are concerning.
Electoral reforms should encompass updating voter lists to include women and young citizens, reflecting demographic changes in constituency delimitation, enforcing strict party codes of conduct, and judicial oversight of election disputes. Empowering the Election Commission, employing electronic voting machines, and launching voter education campaigns can enhance turnout and trust in the electoral system. Comprehensive electoral reform will foster greater participation, instill confidence in the democratic process, and strengthen Pakistan’s democracy.
UNZUR NAVEED,
Karachi.