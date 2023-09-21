Electoral reform imperative

Pakistan’s electoral system ur­gently requires reform to en­hance the fairness and represen­tativeness of elections. Issues like vote rigging, ballot stuffing, and in­timidation at polling stations, as well as the misuse of state resourc­es, undermine the credibility of the electoral process. Simultaneously, declining voter participation rates, with only a 55% turnout in the 2018 elections, are concerning.

Electoral reforms should encompass updating voter lists to include women and young citizens, reflecting demo­graphic changes in constituency de­limitation, enforcing strict party codes of conduct, and judicial oversight of election disputes. Empowering the Election Commission, employing elec­tronic voting machines, and launching voter education campaigns can en­hance turnout and trust in the elector­al system. Comprehensive electoral reform will foster greater participa­tion, instill confidence in the demo­cratic process, and strengthen Paki­stan’s democracy.

UNZUR NAVEED,

Karachi.