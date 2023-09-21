Enslaved again

The advent of NATO and War­saw Pact countries divided the world into two distinct bellig­erent blocks, but the Russians were outmatched by the creation of EU Block and subsequently by the International Finan­cial Institutions. They ought to play a major role in the social and economic devel­opment of countries with emerging economies; but in reality, most countries get their skins peeled off due to the vicious trap of heavy debt servicing and other host of reasons. The IMF oversees the sta­bility of the world’s monetary system, while the World Bank’s goal is to re­duce poverty, aiding middle-income and low-income countries.

Countries like Pakistan soon after in­dependence, instead of the former East India Company, got trapped by foreign economic support and meaningless military aid that made her addicted to walking on crutches and consequently loss of focus on developments in all the fields as was achieved by other contem­porary newly independent countries. The rampant corruption in the country as well as the successful execution of the ‘Economic Hit man’ policies by the lending countries has Pakistan stuck in the quagmire of foreign and domestic loans. This not only defeated the stat­ed purposes of the IMF or World Bank but instead made the country drowned in abject poverty and loss of economic sovereignty with serious ramifications for the national security of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s External Debt reached $124.3 billion in June 2023, com­pared with $125.8 billion in the pre­vious quarter. The data reached an all-time high of $130.6 billion in De­cember 2021 and a record low of $37.2 billion in June 2006. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on July 12, 2023, that it has approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan. The Paki­stan government confirmed that the In­ternational Monetary Fund had trans­ferred $1.2 billion to its central bank as the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout program for the cash-starved nation.

In 2024-25, Pakistan’s debt servic­ing is likely to be around $24.6 billion, which includes $8.2 billion in long-term debt repayments and another $14.5 billion short-term debt repay­ments; this includes major repayments to Chinese lenders of $3.8 billion. Apart from the IMF bailout and the Chinese loan, a $2 billion of financial support from Saudi Arabia and $1 billion from the UAE after the IMF pact has helped steady Pakistan’s economy, the report said, quoting finance minister Ishaq Dar in mid-July 2023. IMF projections are revealed as per the August 2023 re­port. The current account to GDP ra­tio is projected to moderate to 1.7% by FY 25. This indicator has already dis­played signs of improvement, which will impact the external debt-to-GDP ratio, stabilising around 33.5% by FY 27. GDP grew marginally in FY 2023 (July 2022–June 2023). As for the year 2023, economic momentum was hit by floods, government austerity and a bal­ance-of-payments crisis. Turning to FY 2024, the economy is strengthening. The policy statement showed that the per-person debt burden increased from Rs.179,100 in June 2021 to Rs 216, 708 by June 2022. There was an additional liability of Rs.37,608, or 21%, on every citizen in just one year. As for Govern­ment Internal Debt in Pakistan, it av­eraged Rs.25147.25 billion from 2011 until 2023, reaching an all-time high of Rs.60839.90 billion in June of 2023 and a record low of Rs.9266.90 billion in January of 2011. So much for the suffo­cating data regarding addiction to for­eign and domestic borrowing, which helps the ruling elite to keep the people of Pakistan on the anvil, while stashing the big share abroad thanks to corrupt practices by the gangs and mafia.

While the powerful elite remains busy multiplying their wealth, writing off their criminal cases by unscrupulous­ly passing self-serving laws by the par­liament, wheeling and dealing sitting abroad in palatial palaces, the people of Pakistan are finding mere survival as the greatest challenge due to unprec­edented energy prices dictated by the IMF causing unbearable inflation. Most people in Pakistan are finding it impos­sible to make two ends meet: suffering from acute social, health and security issues without any ray of hope visible. The Government of Pakistan is helpless in the face of crippling IMF dictations on every monetary decision and the sovereign status of the state has a big question mark. A government that can neither ensure well-being nor the se­curity of life and provision of justice to the people obviously symbolises an en­slaved country, which looks worse than the physical colonial period.

Most unfortunately, the old colonial masters with a new ringleader have successfully thrown the only Muslim Nuclear Country into a deadly vortex. The survival lies in the immediate re­vival of true democracy in the coun­try through free and fair elections, re­storing national pride and confidence in the state institutions–i.e. Legislature, Executives and Judiciary functioning in respective orbits, prior elimination of proven corrupt people from the gov­ernance by honest application of the law and justice by truly independent and apolitical courts, and top to bottom austerity by the state. The political op­pression and repetition of old power corridor experiments must stop as that is prone to the same outcome i.e., one step forward and two steps backwards with new monsters on the block. All patriot power brokers must join heads and hands to bell the cat.