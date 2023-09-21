Fatima murder case: SHC grants interim bail to Fayyaz Shah

Sindh High Court’s circuit bench of Hyderabad has granted interim bail to Pir Fayyaz Shah, an accused of Fatima murder case.

The high court bench has granted six days’ bail to Fayyaz Shah and restrained police from his arrest in murder case of child maid Fatima at Ranipur Haveli.

Key accused of the case Asad Shah and another accused Imtiaz Meerani have been arrested, while Hina Shah, a co-accused and wife of Asad Shah yet to be arrested by police.

Investigation officer of the murder case was recently changed twice in a day, but the police has failed to open the pin code of the mobile phone of Asad Shah.

Khairpur Police recently conducted raid in Defence Society of Karachi in search of two accused of the murder.

Police raided residence of the family of influential Pirs of Ranipur at Khayaban-e-Shamsher for arrest of Hina Shah and Fayyaz Shah, at the residence of Niaz Shah, a brother of Fayyaz Shah.

Child maid Fatima was died in gruesome conditions in the Haveli of Asad Shah in August, and a video of her death went viral on social media.

According to sources, Sindh’s caretaker home minister Haris Nawaz and IG Police are expected to visit the home of Fatima Furiro and will offer their condolences to the family.

They will also hear grievances of Fatima’s mother and the complainant of the murder case, Shabnam with regard to the murder probe.