FDO and WHH Partner to Empower Multan’s Youth

MULTAN - In a concerted effort to empow­er the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to secure their livelihoods and contribute to society, the Farmers Develop­ment Organization (FDO) and the German organization WHH (Welthungerhilfe) came to­gether for a toolkits distribution ceremony held at a local hotel in Multan on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Mul­tan Abdul Jabbar was the chief guest on this occasion.

Funded by the European Union, this collaboration is part of the CSO Bridge Programme, which aims to provide training and opportunities for young in­dividuals in Multan to excel in various trades.

At the heart of this initiative is the recognition that equipping young people with the latest market trends is essential to en­suring their economic self-suffi­ciency and fostering their partic­ipation in national development.

Ms. Isabel, Head of Programme at WHH, emphasized the pivotal role that youth play in shaping the future of the country. She stated, “The youth are the driv­ing force behind any nation’s progress. Now is the opportune moment to provide them with training that equips them with valuable, lifelong skills.”

Through the CSO Bridge Pro­gramme, a total of 240 young individuals have received six months of state-of-the-art training in a diverse range of fields, including digital market­ing, beautician services, cook­ing, and electrical work. These carefully designed training programs are geared towards enabling the youth of Multan to become skilled professionals, capable of securing respectable livelihoods and contributing positively to society.

Asif Shahzad, Programme Head at FDO, highlighted the critical role that youth play in national development. He stressed, “Empowering our youth with the right knowledge and skills is not just an invest­ment in their futures but also in the prosperity of our nation. Their energy, innovation, and dedication can drive our econo­my forward.”

The CSO Bridge Programme’s comprehensive training equips young individuals with the tools they need to thrive in an ever-evolving job market. In addition to imparting technical skills, the programme also focuses on instilling values of professional­ism, ethics, and entrepreneur­ship, preparing the youth of Multan for a wide range of ca­reer opportunities.

This partnership between FDO and WHH, funded by the European Union, represents a significant step towards creat­ing a more prosperous and in­clusive society. By investing in the development of Multan’s youth, the programme is helping to build a future where young people have the resources and knowledge they need to secure their livelihoods and lead re­spectable lives. It is a testament to the power of collaboration, vision, and dedication in shap­ing a brighter tomorrow.