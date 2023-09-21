Federal Shariat Court admits plea challenging abolition of law on suicide

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Shariat Court has is­sued a written order, admit­ting a petition that challenged the removal of Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, which deals with penal­izing suicide or attempted sui­cide.Federal Shariat Court Jus­tices Khadim Hussain Sheikh and Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar heard the plea. The plea was filed by lawyer Ham­mad Saeed Dar. The petition argued that suicide is consid­ered forbidden in Islam and that prior to the amendment, it was a crime under the Paki­stan Penal Code. The plea cit­ed Quranic verses and numer­ous Hadiths to support the argument that life is not mere­ly a gift but also a trust from Allah. The petitioner argued that abolition of Section 325 was against the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the holy Quran and teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH).