Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Federal Shariat Court admits plea challenging abolition of law on suicide

Federal Shariat Court admits plea challenging abolition of law on suicide
Agencies
September 21, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The Federal Shariat Court has is­sued a written order, admit­ting a petition that challenged the removal of Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, which deals with penal­izing suicide or attempted sui­cide.Federal Shariat Court Jus­tices Khadim Hussain Sheikh and Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar heard the plea. The plea was filed by lawyer Ham­mad Saeed Dar. The petition argued that suicide is consid­ered forbidden in Islam and that prior to the amendment, it was a crime under the Paki­stan Penal Code. The plea cit­ed Quranic verses and numer­ous Hadiths to support the argument that life is not mere­ly a gift but also a trust from Allah. The petitioner argued that abolition of Section 325 was against the injunctions of Islam as laid down in the holy Quran and teachings of the holy Prophet (PBUH).

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023