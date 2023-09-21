Thursday, September 21, 2023
FFC wins prestigious ‘Company of the Year Award’ by RCCI

September 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD-Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) held its 35th International Achievement Awards Ceremony and Business Opportunity Conference at Cairo, Egypt. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has been conferred ‘Company of the Year Award’ in recognition of company’s dedication, devotion, commitment and exemplary business performance during year 2022. Senior Manager Public Relations & Liaison, Shahbaz Ahmad Khan and Deputy Manager Corporate Affairs, Lt Col (r) Muhammad Kashif Nazir received the award.

