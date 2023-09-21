FIA forms teams to eradicate hundi business

Peshawar - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a decisive move against the illegal business of hundi, has constituted teams for each region to conduct operations and eradicate this menace once and for all.

According to an FIA official, each team comprising five members, including high-ranking officials, will supervise and conduct operations in their respective regions against hundi and currency smuggling.

These teams will submit reports to higher authorities daily, even on weekly holidays. All weekly holidays for team members have been cancelled by higher authorities, who have asked them to take indiscriminate action.