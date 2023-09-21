Govt takes steps to increase supply of diabetes, epilepsy drugs  

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday directed officials to ensure the supply of diabetes and epilepsy drugs to the masses.

The minister has also instructed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to expedite the registration process for insulin and heparin medicines on an emergency basis.

“Dr. Nadeem Jan is ensuring fast-track processing of DRAP’s registration cases on a priority basis,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said.

The CEO of DRAP has been instructed to ensure fast-track registration and report to the minister on a weekly basis.

Registration of drugs would help supply drugs in the market, especially for diabetes and epilepsy patients, Dr. Nadeem said.

He also said that the government is taking the most effective measures to increase the capacity of the pharmaceutical industry and is working on a comprehensive strategy to promote the industry in Pakistan.

“We are working in consultation with the pharmaceutical industry,” he said.