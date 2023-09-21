Thursday, September 21, 2023
Illegal money changer held, Rs2.95m recovered

September 21, 2023
Peshawar   -  In a major action by FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad on Wednesday, an illegal money changer was apprehended from district Battagram with foreign and local currencies worth Rs. 2.95 million and hundi receipts.

An FIA team, acting on a tip-off received by Deputy Director Composite Circle Abbottabad, Sardarullah Babar, arrested a suspect named Ayaz Ahmed, who was running a money-changing business without obtaining a license.

During the raid, FIA officials recovered foreign and local currency worth Rs. 2.95 million from the accused, who failed to satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. Receipts related to mobile phones and Hundi references were also seized from him. A case was registered against the accused, and the investigation has commenced.

