Thursday, September 21, 2023
IMF chief asks PM Kakar to tax rich in Pakistan

Web Desk
10:29 AM | September 21, 2023
Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday discussed Pakistan’s economic matters.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th UNGA session in New York.

The IMF chief later told a Pakistani TV channel that she called for taxing the rich in Pakistan.

Both sides described the meeting as positive and constructive.

On his X handle, the prime minister said that during the meeting, they emphasized extending their mutual commitment towards bolstering economic stability and growth in Pakistan.

IMF chief Georgieva posted a photograph to X and said that she has a “very good meeting with Pakistan’s PM today on Pakisran’s economic prospects.”

