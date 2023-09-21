Indonesian TikToker jailed for two years over pork video

BALI - An Indo­nesian court has sentenced a woman to two years in jail for posting a viral TikTok video where she said an Is­lamic phrase before eating pork. Lina Lutfiawati, 33, was found guilty of “inciting ha­tred” against religious indi­viduals and groups. She also faces a $16,245 (£13,155) fine. Her jail term may be ex­tended by three months if she does not pay up. It is the lat­est in a series of cases involv­ing controversial blasphemy laws in Muslim-majority In­donesia. Lina Lutfiawati, who adopted the Indian name Lina Mukherjee due to her love of Bollywood movies, identifies as Muslim. The consumption of pork is strictly forbidden in Islam. The lifestyle influ­encer, who has more than two million TikTok followers, also runs a business in India. In March, she posted a video where she uttered “Bismillah” - an Arabic phrase that means “in the name of God” - before eating crispy pork skin.