Indonesian TikToker jailed for two years over pork video

BALI - An Indonesian court has sentenced a woman to two years in jail for posting a viral TikTok video where she said an Islamic phrase before eating pork. Lina Lutfiawati, 33, was found guilty of “inciting hatred” against religious individuals and groups. She also faces a $16,245 (£13,155) fine. Her jail term may be extended by three months if she does not pay up. It is the latest in a series of cases involving controversial blasphemy laws in Muslim-majority Indonesia. Lina Lutfiawati, who adopted the Indian name Lina Mukherjee due to her love of Bollywood movies, identifies as Muslim. The consumption of pork is strictly forbidden in Islam. The lifestyle influencer, who has more than two million TikTok followers, also runs a business in India. In March, she posted a video where she uttered “Bismillah” - an Arabic phrase that means “in the name of God” - before eating crispy pork skin.