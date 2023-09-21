Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

JERICHO-Israeli troops killed a 19-year-old Palestinian in a pre-dawn raid in the West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence in the occupied territory showed no sign of any letup. Durgham al-Akhras was killed in a clash with Israeli soldiers raiding Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near the city of Jericho to carry out arrests, the ministry said.

The Israeli army said “explosive devices” were hurled at troops, who “responded with live fire toward one of the suspects and neutralised him,” a statement said. Separately, the Palestinian health ministry announced the death of Yasser Mussa, 29, who was wounded during an Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank late on Tuesday. In total, the raid by Israeli troops backed by a drone killed four Palestinians, the ministry said.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, armed wing of the Islamist Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip, said two of those killed in Jenin were members.