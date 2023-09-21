JI announces more protests against inflation

KARACHI-After demonstrating protests in Karachi, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced 100 further protests of the same nature to be held right after 12 Rabi-ul-Awal against inflation, hike in power tariff and petroleum products.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman announced this at a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he appealed Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to take notice of the injustice to Karachi and bust the “system” run by the previous ruling regimes for corruption.

He said that the JI has been the only party in the political arena that is highly active against the inflation and miseries to the common men. He said that the JI will be holding a massive and decisive sit-in protest outside the Sindh Governor House to be initiated on October 6.

He added that before the sit-in, a mobilization campaign will be launched in the mega city to channelize the anger and frustration of masses for a positive struggle in connection with their due rights. Addressing the caretaker chief minister, he asked him to discharge his constitutional obligation by devolving administrative and monetary powers to the grass roots level -- union councils. He further said that there is no issue of domain for the caretaker government to ensure implementation on the Article 140A of the constitution. He urged the interim chief minister to end the transition period so as the local government can discharge it’s duties.

On the occasion, he appealed the caretaker top minister in Sindh to restore Younous Dhaga in his previous capacity. It would issue a strong message to the corrupt elements, he added. Talking about the role of the Sindh governor in the political domain, he said that both the governor and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement need to understand that the JI would not accept the encroachment mafia in the city any more