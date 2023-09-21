Judicial transparency

Led by the newly appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, the Supreme Court has taken the groundbreaking decision to broadcast court proceedings live on television. This move offers the public an unparalleled insight into justice at its highest level.
During my visit to the Court this summer, I experienced an aura of reverence. As I entered the Supreme Court and handed my mobile phone to the guards, a solemn hush seemed to permeate the room. Media representatives scribbled on their notepads, and the only electronic devices in sight belonged to the law clerks. These profound proceedings seemed reserved for a select few. While many could read about them in the media the following day, witnessing our judicial system in motion was a rare privilege. Only a handful genuinely comprehended these proceedings. But this historic decision has changed the landscape. Now, the court’s activities are transparent and, I believe, more comprehensible to a broader audience.
Currently, a vast majority of the population either owns a television or has access to devices that stream news online. As such, justice at the apex Court is no longer a distant concept. Even if one isn’t actively watching, news broadcasts often play in the background of our daily lives, acquainting us with the operations of the Supreme Court and its judges.
Televised proceedings bring justice closer to everyone, from law students like me to those unrelated to the legal profession. With this transparency, the Court’s actions are more visible, showcasing how judges handle cases. This might bolster our faith in the judiciary. However, those acquainted with the Supreme Court through television might be in for a shock when encountering our local ‘Kachehris’ or lower courts. The contrast in conditions might waver some of their trust in the justice system.
Televised court proceedings can present challenges for lawyers as well. Historically, lawyers have tailored their arguments for judges. However, with the prospect of their cases being broadcast to the nation, their approach may shift. The added pressure of a broader audience can either distract lawyers or tempt them to give in to public sentiment. A notable example is the OJ Simpson trial, where the televised nature seemed to shift some lawyers’ focus from legal arguments to playing to the viewers. Consequently, public opinion began to overshadow the central issues, turning the trial more into a racial debate than a deliberation on the crime itself. Of course, the case being televised here is not one of murder, but the possibility remains.
Despite these concerns, the sight of all the Supreme Court judges, intently hearing cases—especially pivotal ones like today’s—still imbues them with a formidable presence, heightening their perceived authority. Recognising that these 15 judges are available for dispensing justice can indeed be a glimmer of hope amidst our convoluted judicial system. Seeing them handle matters of public importance can make us more involved in the decisions made regarding the Country’s future and allow everyone to follow them step by step in their judgments. Given that Justice Isa has initiated this development, I believe there is a potential for future cases to also be broadcast. This possibility holds promise for our future, as it can foster a society that actively engages in the administration of justice at the highest level.