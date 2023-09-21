Judicial transparency

Led by the newly appointed Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa, the Supreme Court has taken the groundbreaking decision to broadcast court proceedings live on television. This move offers the public an unparalleled insight into justice at its highest level.

During my visit to the Court this sum­mer, I experienced an aura of rever­ence. As I entered the Supreme Court and handed my mobile phone to the guards, a solemn hush seemed to per­meate the room. Media representatives scribbled on their notepads, and the only electronic devices in sight belonged to the law clerks. These profound proceedings seemed re­served for a select few. While many could read about them in the media the following day, wit­nessing our judicial system in motion was a rare privilege. Only a handful genuinely comprehend­ed these proceedings. But this historic decision has changed the landscape. Now, the court’s ac­tivities are transparent and, I believe, more com­prehensible to a broader audience.

Currently, a vast majority of the population ei­ther owns a television or has access to devices that stream news online. As such, justice at the apex Court is no longer a distant concept. Even if one isn’t actively watching, news broadcasts often play in the background of our daily lives, acquainting us with the operations of the Su­preme Court and its judges.

Televised proceedings bring justice closer to everyone, from law students like me to those unrelated to the legal profession. With this transparency, the Court’s actions are more vis­ible, showcasing how judges handle cases. This might bolster our faith in the judiciary. Howev­er, those acquainted with the Supreme Court through television might be in for a shock when encountering our local ‘Kachehris’ or lower courts. The contrast in conditions might waver some of their trust in the justice system.

Televised court proceedings can present chal­lenges for lawyers as well. Historically, lawyers have tailored their arguments for judges. Howev­er, with the prospect of their cases being broad­cast to the nation, their approach may shift. The added pressure of a broader audience can either distract lawyers or tempt them to give in to pub­lic sentiment. A notable example is the OJ Simp­son trial, where the televised nature seemed to shift some lawyers’ focus from legal arguments to playing to the viewers. Consequently, public opinion began to overshadow the central issues, turning the trial more into a racial debate than a deliberation on the crime itself. Of course, the case being televised here is not one of murder, but the possibility remains.

Despite these concerns, the sight of all the Su­preme Court judges, intently hearing cases—es­pecially pivotal ones like today’s—still imbues them with a formidable presence, heightening their perceived authority. Recognising that these 15 judges are available for dispensing justice can indeed be a glimmer of hope amidst our convo­luted judicial system. Seeing them handle matters of public importance can make us more involved in the decisions made regarding the Country’s fu­ture and allow everyone to follow them step by step in their judgments. Given that Justice Isa has initiated this development, I believe there is a po­tential for future cases to also be broadcast. This possibility holds promise for our future, as it can foster a society that actively engages in the ad­ministration of justice at the highest level.