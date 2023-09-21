KP Assembly shines in legislative business during 2018-23: PILDAT

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly outranked all other provincial assemblies in terms of legislation by passing a total of 188 bills during the 2018-23 period, followed by the Punjab Assembly (180 bills), Sindh Assembly (149 bills) and Balochistan Assembly (96 bills).

The Balochistan Assembly was the only provincial assembly to complete its five-year term until August 12, 2023, according to a brief comparative analysis of the performance of four provincial assemblies for the period (2018-2023) compiled by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

While the provincial assemblies of Punjab and KP were dissolved prematurely on January 14 and January 18, respectively, the Sindh Assembly too was dissolved just before the conclusion of its term on August 11, 2023, it added.

In terms of the status of transparency and access to information by four provincial assemblies, the KP Assembly outranked all other provincial assemblies with a score of 8.5 out of 11, followed by the Punjab Assembly with a score of 7 out of 11, the Balochistan Assembly with a score of 6.5 out of 11 and the Sindh Assembly ranked last with 5.5 score.

Out of the four provincial assemblies, only the Punjab Assembly had provided complete attendance records of the members of provincial assembly (MPAs) on its website.

The Sindh Assembly outranked other three provincial assemblies in terms of sittings held during the five-year term, as it convened 326 sittings with an average of 65 sittings per year, followed by the Punjab Assembly (274 sittings) with an average of 62 sittings per year, the KP Assembly (248 sittings) with an average of 56 sittings per year.