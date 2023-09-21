KP CM’s advisor visits minerals testing laboratory

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister’s Advisor on Minerals and Development and Planning, Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah, paid a visit to the Mineral Testing Laboratory in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

During the visit, the advisor was accompanied by Zahoor Ahmad, the in-charge of the laboratory, who provided a detailed overview of its various sections. Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah inspected several key areas within the laboratory, including the pilot copper plant, iron plant, chromate plant, as well as antimony and gold processing plants.

During this visit, the Minerals Advisor expressed his dissatisfaction with the deteriorating condition of the laboratory building, inadequate cleanliness, and the non-operational state of the machines. He promptly instructed that all machines be activated immediately and urgent measures be taken for the renovation and repair of the building. He emphasized that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated. Additionally, he directed the improvement of testing quality and the provision of modern facilities within the laboratory.

Dr. Sarfaraz also called for an immediate report on staff shortages to address the issue promptly, with the expectation of visible improvements by his next visit. Dr. Sarfaraz also stressed the need for training for laboratory staff. He conducted inspections in other sections of the laboratory, including those for copper, iron, limestone, soapstone, and coal testing, as well as the mineral processing, geological, and gemological sections. On-site instructions were given to enhance these areas.