KP govt not to give up constitutional rights: Kakakhel

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Tourism, and Culture, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, has stated that the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will never give up the constitutional rights of the province.

The provincial government is constantly demanding payment of its rights from the federation in hydropower, gas royalty, and other issues, while positive progress is also expected from the centre in this regard, he added. He expressed these views during a visit to Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 and a detailed interview in the program Pakhtunkhwa Online in Peshawar.

On arrival at Pakhtunkhwa Radio, he also inspected the Broadcasting House while Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi briefed him on the performance and role of this provincial Radio network.

The caretaker minister said that the announcement of the election date is not the responsibility of the caretaker government; instead, it’s the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan. “Whenever the election commission announces the date of the elections, the caretaker provincial government will give full support to conduct fair and transparent elections,” he maintained.

While appreciating the new programs and news bulletins at Pakhtunkhwa Radio, he said that it is the mouthpiece broadcasting organization of the provincial government, which is continuously receiving public recognition while his government is also making it more stable.

He said that there are very capable officers in the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations. However, this department was suffering from many problems in the beginning, but now its performance has been improved, and steps are being taken to improve it further.

Barrister Feroz Jamal said that although the financial resources of the province are very limited if the tourism and mineral sectors are developed here, it can become the richest province, and we will not need to take loans from anywhere.

Regarding the members of the provincial cabinet, he said that the ability of the previous and present caretaker ministers is beyond doubt, and everyone has been trying to take this province and the nation on the path of development.