Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ETPB seals Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

ETPB seals Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli
Web Desk
10:34 AM | September 21, 2023
National

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has sealed Lal Haveli, the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

 According to reports, the ETPB staff along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel reached the residence of Sheikh Rashid to seal it.

ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan led the operation. Khan said Sheikh Rashid and his brother Sheikh Siddique have ‘illegally’ occupied seven acres land of Lal Haveli. Lal Haveli is ETPB’s property, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Rashid has condemned the action of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and demanded that the LHC take notice of the matter.

Earlier on January 26, it was reported that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) had prepared a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rashid, within 24 hours.

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

Pakistan women aim for gold in 19th Asian Games

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023