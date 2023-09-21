LDA continues operation against illegal constructions

LAHORE - In a grand operation against illegal construc­tions/commercial buildings, Lahore Develop­ment Authority teams demolished and sealed several properties, here on Wednesday. The operation was conducted on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa while staff of Housing VII under the leadership of Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shahmir Iqbal removed encroachments from more than 100 shops and properties from Shadiwal Chowk to Khokhar Chowk and widened the main highway. During the operation, stands, stalls, temporary and permanent infrastructure built in front of the shops will also be demol­ished. These included private banks, commercial stores, grocery centers, salons, food points es­tablished for a long time on the main roads from Shadiwal Chowk to Khokhar Chowk.

The staff of LDA Town Planning VII and IV sealed more than 40 properties in the vicinity of BOR Society Johar Town and Ferozepur Road over il­legal commercial activities. The properties sealed included bakery, general store, property office, beauty parlor, workshops, showroom, furniture shops, clinics, grocery stores and milk shops.

Besides, structures under construction buildings on Defense Road and Ferozepur Road were also sealed for illegal commercial use. The sealed prop­erties were being used illegally for commercial use even after multiple notices were issued. The op­eration was supervised by Additional DG Housing Captain (retd) Shah Mir Iqbal, Chief Town Planner II, Director Housing VII, Director Town Planning IV and Director Town Planning VII.