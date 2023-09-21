Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man shot dead in court premises

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DG KHAN  -  A man was allegedly shot dead while anoth­er received serious in­juries as an alleged out­law opened fire in the limits of district courts, here on Wednesday. Ac­cording to police sourc­es, the victims Jalal and Rasheed had enmity with another citizen Younis, who allegedly opened fire. There has been a dispute between both sides and the case of their dispute was registered with Kala police station. On Wednesday, You­nis opened fire at Jalal and Rasheed when they came to appear before the court. Jalal died on the spot while critically injured Rasheed was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023