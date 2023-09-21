Man shot dead in court premises

DG KHAN - A man was allegedly shot dead while anoth­er received serious in­juries as an alleged out­law opened fire in the limits of district courts, here on Wednesday. Ac­cording to police sourc­es, the victims Jalal and Rasheed had enmity with another citizen Younis, who allegedly opened fire. There has been a dispute between both sides and the case of their dispute was registered with Kala police station. On Wednesday, You­nis opened fire at Jalal and Rasheed when they came to appear before the court. Jalal died on the spot while critically injured Rasheed was shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.