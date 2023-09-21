Maryam Nawaz leaves for London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz left Lahore for London in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, has summoned Maryam Nawaz and PML-N president and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif to London to hold consultations over the political and constitutional matters. Shehbaz Sharif is also depart for London later in the day.

Sources also said that Nawaz Sharif will finalise the plan for his much-awaited ‘homecoming’ after consultation with Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, former finance minister Ishaq Dar said that there are no hurdles in PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s participation in elections.

Ishaq Dar said that article 62 (1) (f) which decreased the disqualification sentence to five years was passed by the parliament and also approved by the president.

He said that after the the approval of article 62 (1) (f) former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) head Jahangir Tareen are now eligible to participate in elections.