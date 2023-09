HYDERABAD - The American Chemical Society of Department of Chemical Engineering Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro Wednesday organized first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023. Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali inaugurating the expo highly appreciated the organizers for arranging a fruitful event for the students adding that the elected professional societies which established by the varsity students had set new traditions in the campus.