Nepal Constitution Day, National Day celebrated

ISLAMABAD - Nepalese embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday celebrated the Constitution Day and the National Day of Nepal.

Federal Minister for Planning Mohammad Sami Saeed, Chairman Senate Defence Committee Mushahid Hussian Sayed, Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman, Ambassador of Nepal Tapas Adhikari, Heads of Missions of the SAARC countries and others cut cake to celebrate the National Day of Nepal.

Ambassador of Nepal thanked the guests for gracing the occasion. He also hoped relations between the two friendly countries will further be cemented. Tapas Adhikari highlighted the importance of the day in Nepal’s history and its role in national unity in a country of diversity like Nepal.

The Ambassador said the Constitution embodies the federal system of governance and democratic norms and values as well as principles of human rights and human dignity.

About the bilateral ties he said, the relations between Nepal and Pakistan have always been cordial and friendly. The establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960 further strengthened the bond of friendship and cooperation. The relations are strong based on mutual trust and cooperation.

Highlighting Nepal’s natural and cultural attractions, Ambassador Adhikari invited all to visit Nepal to experience the land of beauty and discovery.

September 20 is celebrated as the Constitution Day as the Constitution of Nepal was promulgated through the Constituent Assembly on September 20, 2015.

Nine years have passed since the promulgation and enforcement of the present constitution in Nepal. As the time is nearing a decadal turn since promulgation, it is also a time to monitor and evaluate the status of the implementation of the constitution.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Mohammad Sami Saeed said Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Nepal. He said this relationship will grow further in the coming days.

Senator Mushahid Hussain and Sherry Rehman on the occasion congratulated the Nepali Ambassador and the people of Nepal on the National Day. They vowed to work for improving ties between the two friendly countries.

Geetika Srivastava, the new Charge d Affaires of the Indian High Commissioner also attended the reception. It was her first official appearance after assuming her office.