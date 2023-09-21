Thursday, September 21, 2023
No more load-shedding in Mirpurkhas by mid-Oct 2023: Hesco Chief

APP
September 21, 2023
Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS-The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Muzaffar Ali Abbasi on Wednesday said that Mirpurkhas city will be declared a load-shedding free zone from mid-October 2023. He said this while presiding over a meeting to solve issues regarding electricity in the district.
Board of Chairman HESCO Sheikh Jameel Gul, Member Shabbir Solangi, Superintendent Engineer HESCO Mirpurkhas Manzoor Ali Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood, Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Municipal Commissioner Rafiq Sehar, and Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Hussain Kaniho were also present in the meeting.
Hesco Chief told in the meeting that Customer Care Centers, One Window Care Center and Mobile Window Care Center were also set up in Mirpurkhas for the smooth functioning and facilitation of the commoners of Mirpurkhas.

