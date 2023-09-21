Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

OGRA rejects misinformation campaign

OGRA rejects misinformation campaign
Web Desk
10:11 PM | September 21, 2023
National

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday strongly denied the false propaganda circulating on social and national media, evidently aimed at maligning the organisation and diverting attention from its actions against illegal and malicious activities of illegal smuggling of Iranian oil and use of flare gas.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the OGRA emphasised that the Authority maintained a profound dedication to its core mission, which involved transparently regulating and overseeing Pakistan’s oil and gas sector with the highest standards of integrity and diligence.

“The OGRA remains unwavering in efforts to ensure safety, compliance and fairness for all stakeholders and the nation.”

The OGRA urged the public and media to seek accurate information and refrain from spreading harmful misinformation that could damage the reputation of an institution dedicated to safeguarding Pakistan’s energy consumers and promoting a responsible oil and gas sector.

PPP dismisses ECP's election date announcement as 'unconstitutional'

The OGRA expressed concern that a few self-proclaimed troublemakers were misleading the public with disinformation. He urged the media to verify OGRA’s stance before broadcasting or publishing news related to the oil and gas sector.

The Authority emphasised that OGRA’s primary goals included promoting competition, encouraging private investment and ownership in the mid and downstream petroleum industry and safeguarding public interests through effective and efficient regulations.

Tags:

Web Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1695278937.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023