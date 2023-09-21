Thursday, September 21, 2023
Pak senior men’s team rout Chinese Taipei 3-0 in Asian Games 

STAFF REPORT
September 21, 2023
Sports

 LAHORE - Pakistan national senior men’s volleyball team has taken the Asian Games by storm with a resounding vic­tory over Chinese Taipei on September 20. In this thrill­ing encounter at the 19th Asian Games held in Hang­zhou, China, Pakistan dis­played remarkable skill and unity, securing a triumphant 3-0 win with set points of 25- 18, 25-20, and 25-19. Chinese Taipei, the bronze medalist and 3rd seed in the last Asian Games (2018), entered the match as formidable oppo­nents. Pakistan, previously seeded at 8th, demonstrated their extraordinary growth and prowess, marking a sig­nificant achievement in their journey. This exceptional win has propelled Pakistan into the next round of the 1st to 12th Positions matches of the Games, setting the stage for more exciting contests. Pakistan’s next challenge will be on September 22 against the No 2 team of Group C, as Pakistan has emerged as the No 1 team of Group D. The an­ticipation is high as Pakistan continues its quest for great­ness in the 19th Asian Games. 

STAFF REPORT

