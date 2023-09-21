Pak troupe participates in Int’l Folk Culture Festival

BEIJING-A Pakistani Cultural Troupe participated the ongoing Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival 2023 held at Silk Road Arts Center in Langfang, China. In the two-day event, the Pakistani troupe made a traditional cultural performance depicting the vibrant and energetic cultural amalgamation of all provinces of Pakistan. Pakistan was among the six participating countries at the festival besides Brazil, Malaysia, Mongolia, Oman, and Turkmenista, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Headed by Zulfiqar Zulfi, who has also won Pride of Performance for his contributions to arts in Pakistan, the troupe comprised twelve well-experienced team members, nominated by the Punjab Information and Culture Department. The troupe represented Pakistan for two days at the Silk Road Arts Center, and masterfully choreographed the entertaining medley on famous folk songs from various regions of Pakistan and mesmerized the Chinese and international audience with the beat of Drum (Dhool) and their cultural performance. This participation of Pakistani troupe in this International Folk Culture and Arts Festival is among a series of activities planned by the Embassy of Pakistan in China to project Pakistani culture in China in the ongoing Year of China-Pakistan Tourism Exchanges.