Pakistan, China resolve to enhance cooperation in security, development

During Pakistan caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmad Bugti’s ongoing visit to China, the two countries have reiterated their strong resolve to further enhance their existing cooperation.

According to a press release issued here Thursday, this resolve was expressed in a bilateral meeting between Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xiao Hong, Member of the Secretariat of CPC Central Committee, State Councilor and Minister for Public Security in Lianyungang City on the occasion of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum 2023.

The interior minister, while responding to welcome remarks by the host minister, thanked the Chinese government for their warm welcome and hospitality to the Pakistani delegation.

Bugti said that China was a time-tested and all-weather strategic friend, and expressed profound appreciation on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan for the unwavering and unconditional support of the government and the people of China for Pakistan during all challenges.

Bugti briefed the host minister about various steps taken by Pakistan to ensure the foolproof security of the Chinese working on various projects in Pakistan for a better future of the people of Pakistan.

The Chinese minister appreciated the strong resolve of the government of Pakistan and various measures taken by it to counter the threat of terrorism, drugs and risks to the security of Chinese nationals and installations.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan and China could explore more avenues through capacity-building and joint cooperation to defeat the nefarious designs of inimical elements.

Bugti thanked his Chinese counterparts for their understanding of the challenges and their assistance in overcoming the same.