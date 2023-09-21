Pakistan Consulate General organises ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Jeddah

JEDDAH - The Consulate General of Pakistan organized a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Jeddah on Wednesday, with the aim of addressing the concerns and grievances of the Pakistani community residing in the western region of the Kingdom.

The event witnessed a significant turnout, with members of the Pakistani community from Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah, Taif, Najran, Jizan, Bisha, Abha, and Al-Baha regions actively participating. Led by Consul General Khalid Majid, the proceedings brought together community members to voice their complaints, views/comments, and suggestions. Various issues related to work conditions, Iqama renewals, and miscellaneous legal problems were the predominant concerns expressed by the participants.

Recognising the significance of these matters, the Consul General assured the community of the fullest cooperation of the Consulate General in serving their needs and enhancing their overall experience in the Kingdom. ‘Khuli Kachehri’ is a regular initiative conducted by the Consulate General in adherence to the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. It serves as an integral platform for facilitating the community, ensuring their voices are heard, and working towards comprehensive resolutions.

The Consulate General of Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to providing continuous support, assistance, and guidance to Pakistani nationals residing in the western region of the Kingdom. Through such initiatives, the Consulate General endeavours to foster strong bonds while promoting the welfare and well-being of community members.