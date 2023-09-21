Pakistan’s positive outreach to India met with negativity: FM

Jalil Abbas Jilani says Pakistan facing big threat of TTP, ISIS-K from Afghan soil.
NEW YORK - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said Pakistan’s relations with the United States are one of the most consequential of bilateral relationships. Addressing the Asia Society in New York, he said security and defense cooperation remains an important pillar but equal emphasis is laid by both sides to strengthen cooperation in non-security areas like trade and investment, climate change, energy, health, agriculture, IT and tech sector.
He said relationship now stands de-hyphenated from all other bilateral ties and both sides are focused on tapping the inherent potential of standalone bilateral relations.
About Afghanistan, Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan has the greatest stake in an Afghanistan that is at peace within and with its regional and international partners.
He said Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to fight terrorism and extremism.
He said the biggest concern right now for Pakistan is the enhanced terrorist threat from TTP and ISIS-K, and their ability to use Afghan soil for launching attacks on Pakistan. We remain closely engaged with the Afghan authorities on this issue. He said terrorist outfits trying to gain a foothold in Afghanistan should be treated as a threat to the neighborhood and entire international community. The foreign minister said Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative neighborly ties with India. He said unfortunately Pakistan positive outreach and peace overtures have been met with negativity.
Jalil Abbas Jilani said India’s illegal actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and abhorrent human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian security forces have further deteriorated relations. Worsening religious extremism in India, especially against Muslims, has further complicated the situation. In such a complex environment, he said objectives of regional peace and stability call for peaceful constructive dialogue on all outstanding issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.