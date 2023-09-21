Police recover over 480 kg drugs, 1300 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police, under a grand operation launched against drug peddlers and bootleggers, managed to net 567 accused and recover over 480 kg drugs, three kg heroin, over 1300 liters liquor, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police, on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, had launched a grand operation against drug peddlers and bootleggers.

He said the CPO had directed the Senior Superintendent Police, Divisional Superintendents Police, and other senior police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against the drug traffickers.

The police managed to net 17 drug peddlers during the last 24 hours and recovered over 25 kg hashish from their possession, he informed.

He further said that Ratta Amral, Gujar Khan, Dhamial, Saddar Baroni, Bani, Westridge, Morgah, Jatli, and Waris Khan police conducted raids and rounded up Ghafoor, Amish, Adnan, Shehzad, Imran, Sadiq, Yasir, Arslan, Masood and others and recovered over 25 kg hashish.

He informed that the CPO had also directed the police officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against the networks involved in supplying drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

The CPO had further instructed the police officers to utilize all available resources to arrest the drug peddlers, the spokesman added.

He informed that Rawalpindi District Police, on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi, had launched a massive crackdown against the drug dealers.

Rawalpindi police are fully prepared to crush the menace of drugs in society, he added.