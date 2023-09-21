PPP dismisses ECP's election date announcement as 'unconstitutional'

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) dismissed on Thursday the announcement made earlier in the day by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the conduct of the next general elections in the country as 'unconstitutional.'

According to the ECP, the general elections are slated to be held in the final week of January 2024, while the preliminary delimitations' list of constituencies would be available on September 27.

Rejecting the ECP's decision, a prominent PPP figure said his party had reservations about this election date announcement.

"These concerns have been conveyed to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," affirmed Faisal Karim Kundi. He mentioned that a meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee would be convened upon Bilawal Bhutto's return to Pakistan to decide on a future course of action.

It is noteworthy that Bilawal Bhutto, the PPP chairman and former foreign minister, is presently celebrating his 35th birthday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he intends to stay for five days.

Bilawal has repeatedly stressed his party's request for the ECP to declare the election date in accordance with the constitution.

On September 11, Bilawal emphasised that the PPP was fully prepared for the upcoming elections, regardless of whether they occur within 90 days or, at the latest, within 120 days following the dissolution of the national and provincial assemblies.

Kundi termed the ECP’s announcement as ultra vires to the constitution and declared it unacceptable to the PPP.

He emphasised that the Election Commission of Pakistan would be held accountable if it failed to conduct elections in accordance with the constitution.

Kundi indicated that the party’s CEC would deliberate on whether to take legal action or go into the public against the ECP's announcement.