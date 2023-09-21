Prof Dr Qammaruddin Mahar assumes charge as acting VC of Isra University

HYDERABAD - Prof Dr Qammaruddin Mahar here on Wednesday took acting charge of the Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Hyderabad. The faculty members and the students gathered to extend their warm greetings to the distinguished academician as he embarked on his new journey to foster the institution’s growth and success. In a heartfelt note to the faculty members, Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar expressed his unwavering commitment to the University’s development. He emphasized that his lifelong dedication to academia had prepared him for this role and his primary focus would be on enhancing the faculty’s capabilities and nurturing the academic growth of students. He also promised to lead in a new era of educational excellence at Isra University. Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Chief Executive Director, Academics extended a warm welcome to Prof. Dr. Qammaruddin Mahar and conveyed his best wishes to the Acting Vice Chancellor, expressing optimism about the positive impact he will have on the university during his tenure.