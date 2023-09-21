Thursday, September 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore Police along with Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) claimed on Wednesday to have ar­rested two gangsters from Johar Town area. 

In a joint operation, the teams of police and PSCA raided at Johar Townarea and arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang and recov­ered four motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons, and cash from their possession. A case has been registered against the outlaws. 

Meanwhile, the Lahore Police, in close partner­ship with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, have intensified its targeted efforts against dacoit gangs in the region. SP Amara Shirazi, highlight­ed the instrumental role played by the Safe City cameras in curbing criminal activities.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023