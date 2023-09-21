PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

LAHORE - Lahore Police along with Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) claimed on Wednesday to have ar­rested two gangsters from Johar Town area.

In a joint operation, the teams of police and PSCA raided at Johar Townarea and arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang and recov­ered four motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons, and cash from their possession. A case has been registered against the outlaws.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Police, in close partner­ship with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, have intensified its targeted efforts against dacoit gangs in the region. SP Amara Shirazi, highlight­ed the instrumental role played by the Safe City cameras in curbing criminal activities.