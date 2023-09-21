Thursday, September 21, 2023
PTI chief charged with criminal conspiracy

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
LAHORE  -  Paki­stan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chair­man Imran Khan has been charged with criminal conspir­acy for masterminding May 9 riots, a top po­lice investigator told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday. 

While addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investiga­tion) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry said that Im­ran Khan and other PTI leaders and work­ers were charged with criminal conspiracy for inciting supporters to attack key installations on May 9. Police carried out a thorough investiga­tion into the May 9 events in Lahore and found the PTI chief mastermind­ing the attacks on import­ant installations and incit­ing people to violence, she said. “Besides section 120-B, Imran and others will face nine others offences regarding giving provoca­tion with intent to cause riot, abetting mutiny and attempting to wage a war against Pakistan. A challan of the case has been pre­pared by the police inves­tigators and prosecutors and will be submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore,” Masood said. The investigation officer also said that evidence of incit­ing mutiny and planning vandalism had been found against the PTI chief. She further added that all the objections raised by the prosecution had been re­moved before the submis­sion of the case challans in the court.

Our Staff Reporter

