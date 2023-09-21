PTI chief charged with criminal conspiracy

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been charged with criminal conspiracy for masterminding May 9 riots, a top police investigator told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday.
While addressing a press conference here, Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry said that Imran Khan and other PTI leaders and workers were charged with criminal conspiracy for inciting supporters to attack key installations on May 9. Police carried out a thorough investigation into the May 9 events in Lahore and found the PTI chief masterminding the attacks on important installations and inciting people to violence, she said. “Besides section 120-B, Imran and others will face nine others offences regarding giving provocation with intent to cause riot, abetting mutiny and attempting to wage a war against Pakistan. A challan of the case has been prepared by the police investigators and prosecutors and will be submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore,” Masood said. The investigation officer also said that evidence of inciting mutiny and planning vandalism had been found against the PTI chief. She further added that all the objections raised by the prosecution had been removed before the submission of the case challans in the court.