Rain, thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast that rain-wind/thun­dershower was expected in the Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, with mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

“In Islamabad, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower is expected. Likewise, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa will also experience partly cloudy weather, with chances of rain-wind/ thundershow­er in Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Shangla, Kohistan, Abbot­tabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshehra, Kohat and Kurram districts,” the PMD said. Similarly, the PMD predicted dry weather in most districts of Punjab, however, rain-wind/ thundershower was expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Faisala­bad, Sargodha, Khushab and Mianwali.

It added that hot and dry weather was expected in most districts of Balochistan, and dry weather in most districts of Sindh with partly cloudy conditions in coastal areas. In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/ thundershower was expected, the PMD said. During the last 24 hours,hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in lower Sindh, Bahawalpur and Bagrote.