Round-the-clock medical services provided to 300 BHUs, says Jamal Nasir

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has informed that round the clock medical services have been provided at more than 300 basic health units(BHUs), situated in remote and underdeveloped areas of the prov­ince for treatment of general public on directions by the Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

The minister was chairing a review meeting of the department on Wednesday. He told that addi­tional doctors and paramedics have been posted at these BHUs for keeping these medical centres functional 24- hours a day throughout the week.

The caretaker government has also provid­ed 300 ultrasound machines at these primary health places at these BHUs, he added. Dr. Jamal Nasir told that in addition to the normal BHU functions, 24/7 BHUs have been designed to fa­cilitate Basic Emergency, Obstetrics & Newborn Care (EMONC),Antenatal & Postnatal Care, Family planning services,Immunization (BCG, OPV, Hep B, DPT, Measles, TT),Laboratory services,Ultrasound services,24 Hours ambulance services, and Moth­er & Child Healthcare counselling.

He said that as a result of this initiative, people in the backward areas will have access to quality health services. The provision of quality treat­ment facilities at BHUs will reduce the load of patients on hospitals in big cities. Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care informed that the government has decided to start post-graduation for doctors at district headquarters hospitals of the less developed districts.