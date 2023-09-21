Rs390m being spent on reconstruction of nephrology ward of Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital

SIALKOT - The flooring, wiring and tiles worth millions of rupees of the Nephrology Ward built on the up­per floor of Government Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot have been demolished and its reconstruction has been started. The patients have been taken out of the ward and shifted to verandah. The ward shall be reconstructed at the cost of Rs390 million.

The reconstruction work of the ward is being done by the CNW Department under the Revamp­ing Programme funded by the Punjab government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the hospital administration negated the stance of demolition of the Nephrology Ward as it was already fully fur­nished and functional.

When contacted to the administration by this scribe in this regard, Principal Government Kha­waja Safdar Medical College Sialkot Prof Dr Abdul Sattar said that he coordinated with the citizens and business community for their support for the construction of Nephrology Ward. “I am saddened that ‘new tiles’ will be removed and new tiles will be installed,” the principal said.

Chairman Board of Governor Government Al­lama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Chaudhry Ghulam Mustafa told The Nation that the project will cost around Rs390 million. In this regard, he had pro­posed to increase the number of beds and medical facilities for the treatment of patients in the hos­pital with this amount, but he was told that this amount is only for renovation.