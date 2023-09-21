Saudi General visits Pak Navy HQ

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili visited the Pakistan Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and called on Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region. According to a Pakistan Navy press release, both the dignitaries appreciated the successful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV that was recently held at Al Jubail and reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance bilateral defence ties. The visit of Chief of the General Staff Saudi Arabian Armed Forces will further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, said the Pakistan Navy officials.