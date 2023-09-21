Thursday, September 21, 2023
Saudi General visits Pak Navy HQ

Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  Chief of the General Staff Saudi Armed Forces, General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili visited the Pakistan Naval Headquar­ters, Islamabad and called on Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Nav­eed Ashraf. During the meet­ing, matters of mutual interest including bilateral collaboration and regional security were dis­cussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and com­mitments in support of collabo­rative maritime security in the region. According to a Pakistan Navy press release, both the dig­nitaries appreciated the success­ful conduct of PN-RSNF Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV that was re­cently held at Al Jubail and re­affirmed the resolve to further enhance bilateral defence ties. The visit of Chief of the Gener­al Staff Saudi Arabian Armed Forces will further enhance bi­lateral defence collaboration between the two countries, said the Pakistan Navy officials.

Staff Reporter

