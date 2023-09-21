Security arrangements fisnalised to observe Eid Milad-un-Nabi

SUKKUR - Prominent Ulema of the district held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur on Wednesday, where Syed Ahmed Fawad discussed and finalised the arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Miladun Nabi SAW. The Ulema assured the district government that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies so that the 12th Rabiul Awwal could be observed without any fear. They expressed the hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions. DC Ahmed Fawad appreciated the Ulemas for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote sectarian harmony. He said a comprehensive plan is being issued for the 12th Rabiul Awal, and a good number of security personnel will be deployed at the routes of the Milad processions in eight Talukas of the Khairpur district.