Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Wednesday killed a terrorist in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, said the media wing of the military.
The ISPR said on 20 September 2023, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.
During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists and one terrorist was killed while another was injured. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.
The ISPR said that the locals of the area appreciated the operation. The area was also sanitized in search of any other terrorists in the area.