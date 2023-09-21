Thursday, September 21, 2023
Security forces kill terrorist in DI Khan

Our Staff Reporter
September 21, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The security forces on Wednesday killed a terror­ist in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, said the media wing of the military.

The ISPR said on 20 September 2023, the secu­rity forces conducted an intelligence-based opera­tion in general area Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan Dis­trict of Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa.

During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists and one terrorist was killed while another was injured. Weapons and ammunition were also re­covered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against se­curity forces and killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said that the locals of the area appreci­ated the operation. The area was also sanitized in search of any other terrorists in the area.

